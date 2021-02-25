SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 246,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,250,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 42,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QQQE stock opened at $78.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.74 and its 200 day moving average is $70.19. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1-year low of $40.13 and a 1-year high of $81.28.

