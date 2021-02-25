SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 158 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $220.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.99. The company has a current ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.25 and a beta of 1.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.