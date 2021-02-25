Seaport Global Securities Initiates Coverage on Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Analysts at Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital downgraded Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, National Securities began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

CVGW traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $78.06. 677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,447. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.82 and a 200-day moving average of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -100.04 and a beta of 0.85. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $79.80.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $234.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.07 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 329,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 47,397 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.