SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SEAS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.85.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $42.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average is $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.37.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Marc Swanson sold 7,005 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $231,165.00. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $503,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 210,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,174.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $951,817. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.