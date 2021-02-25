SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Earns Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt raised shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get SEGRO alerts:

Shares of SEGXF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.30. 3,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,155. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61. SEGRO has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $14.46.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.