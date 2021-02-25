Sei Investments Co. Buys 4,254 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,376 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $12,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $984,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $1,780,918 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Benchmark upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.64.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $190.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.53. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

