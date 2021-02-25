Sei Investments Co. Has $11.46 Million Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 227.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,206 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $11,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,337,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,346,000 after acquiring an additional 215,479 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 27.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,187,000 after purchasing an additional 316,589 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 46.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 864,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,878,000 after purchasing an additional 273,059 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth about $56,572,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 15.3% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 744,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,120,000 after purchasing an additional 99,040 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $120.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $129.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $371,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 596,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,840,881.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $1,249,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,366,716 shares of company stock worth $398,640,017 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PENN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.53.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

