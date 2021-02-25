Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $12,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cfra lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.55.

CMS stock opened at $54.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $68.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.88%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

