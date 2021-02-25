Sei Investments Co. Sells 15,891 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,891 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of Smartsheet worth $11,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $41,760.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 466,130 shares of company stock worth $33,479,659. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $74.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.96. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

SMAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.