Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Semiconductor Manufacturing International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.02.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International stock traded down $5.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,480. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.70.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products.

