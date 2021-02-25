Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.50 to $8.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.83. Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 7.50-8.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $122.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $154.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

SRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

