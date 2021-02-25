Serco Group plc (SRP.L) (LON:SRP) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.40

Serco Group plc (SRP.L) (LON:SRP) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Serco Group plc (SRP.L)’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SRP stock traded up GBX 5.30 ($0.07) on Thursday, hitting GBX 134.50 ($1.76). The company had a trading volume of 5,388,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,346. The firm has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 121.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 125.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. Serco Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24).

In other news, insider Roy A. Gardner acquired 25,000 shares of Serco Group plc (SRP.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £29,250 ($38,215.31).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Serco Group plc (SRP.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group plc (SRP.L) in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Serco Group plc (SRP.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 178.40 ($2.33).

About Serco Group plc (SRP.L)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

