SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,760 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $624,975.00. Also, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $243,406.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,819.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $84.52 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.38 and a 200-day moving average of $64.27.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.