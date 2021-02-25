SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 10,498 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 63.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

UNM opened at $27.80 on Thursday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $27.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

