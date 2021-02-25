SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,284 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after buying an additional 1,330,408 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $1,842,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 58.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 101,444 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 332,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 91,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $1,017,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DFIN opened at $22.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $757.95 million, a PE ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 2.11. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $23.19.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $45,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

