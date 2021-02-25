SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 95.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,350,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290,649 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 488.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 665,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,873,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,865,000 after acquiring an additional 653,722 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,208,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,339,000 after acquiring an additional 397,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 483,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,604,000 after acquiring an additional 329,737 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

In other BankUnited news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $431,502.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,327,378.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKU opened at $42.80 on Thursday. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

