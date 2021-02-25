SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 10,997 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 16.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,900 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 131.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 14.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,494 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $530,385.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,573 shares of company stock valued at $848,627 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $134.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $138.26.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

