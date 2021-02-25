Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

SHLS stock opened at $37.68 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $44.04.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

