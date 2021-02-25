Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $1,325.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,288.67.

NYSE SHOP traded down $21.97 on Thursday, reaching $1,279.18. 15,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,593. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,259.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,086.87. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $155.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 821.62, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify has a 12 month low of $305.30 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Shopify by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

