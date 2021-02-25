Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 18th

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.8659 per share on Friday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.

SBSW stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,999.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.96. Sibanye Stillwater has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $20.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.80.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471,617 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SBSW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.