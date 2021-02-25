Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $155.93

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.93 and traded as high as $159.00. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $158.26, with a volume of 1,208 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMAWF)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

