Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 6,532 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 35,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.75 and a 200-day moving average of $82.89. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.