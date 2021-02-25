Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,286,000 after buying an additional 1,460,647 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sysco by 135.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,112,000 after buying an additional 6,054,679 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Sysco by 4.6% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,011,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,053,000 after buying an additional 265,062 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Sysco by 46.1% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,904,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,741,000 after buying an additional 916,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,029,000 after buying an additional 270,101 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYY opened at $80.98 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $81.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,156.69, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.64.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $40,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 663,080 shares of company stock worth $48,385,744 in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

