Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 10,450 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 9.28% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth about $416,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $30.67 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $30.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.92.

