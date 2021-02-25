Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 824 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Deere & Company by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $11,370,425.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,123.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,668 shares of company stock worth $24,679,621 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.80.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $345.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $108.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.74. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $346.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

