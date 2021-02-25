Sigma Planning Corp Sells 931 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Bank of America cut their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amgen from $253.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.39.

AMGN stock opened at $229.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $132.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

