Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 46.11%.

SBGI stock traded down $3.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.16. 195,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,982. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $37.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

In related news, Director Benson E. Legg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $125,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.72 per share, with a total value of $8,616,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

