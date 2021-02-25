Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) shot up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.42. 17,318,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 276% from the average session volume of 4,610,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

The company has a market cap of $61.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SINT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sintx Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sintx Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sintx Technologies by 1,881.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 237,073 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sintx Technologies by 497.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

