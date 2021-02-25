Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Shares Gap Down to $93.30

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.30 ($1.22), but opened at GBX 90 ($1.18). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 93.71 ($1.22), with a volume of 352,658 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 91 ($1.19) to GBX 93 ($1.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

The company has a market cap of £984.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 91.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 84.03.

In related news, insider Alistair Marks sold 100,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.22), for a total value of £93,000 ($121,505.10). Also, insider Andrew Coombs sold 2,603,065 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total transaction of £2,446,881.10 ($3,196,865.82). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,103,065 shares of company stock worth $289,988,110.

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile (LON:SRE)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

