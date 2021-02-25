SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.04 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $7.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $53.29 and a 1-year high of $179.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total transaction of $2,563,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,735,079.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SITE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.