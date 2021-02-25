SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CFO Arthur D. Chadwick Sells 2,450 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 2,450 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $278,344.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,273,179.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Arthur D. Chadwick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, Arthur D. Chadwick sold 6,025 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.59, for a total value of $612,079.75.

On Monday, November 30th, Arthur D. Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $2,188,500.00.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $116.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -168.30 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.57. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SiTime by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in SiTime by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in SiTime by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in SiTime by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

