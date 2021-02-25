Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SIX traded down $2.06 on Thursday, reaching $43.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,151. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $48.32. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.71.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

SIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.