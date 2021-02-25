Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SKLZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Skillz presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $32.95 on Thursday. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,688,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,992,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,763,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,207,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000,000. Institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

