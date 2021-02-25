Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 22,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $190.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.53. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock worth $1,780,918 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.64.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

