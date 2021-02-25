Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $165.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sleep Number traded as high as $140.24 and last traded at $140.02, with a volume of 1970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.26.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

In other Sleep Number news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 10,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total value of $1,303,134.00. Also, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $636,890.54. Insiders sold 52,701 shares of company stock worth $4,543,808 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.22. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. On average, analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

