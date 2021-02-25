SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to report $30.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.50 million and the lowest is $30.60 million. SmartFinancial reported sales of $25.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year sales of $117.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.80 million to $119.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $120.53 million, with estimates ranging from $118.53 million to $124.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SmartFinancial.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.52 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 17.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,672,000 after buying an additional 86,931 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $553,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,773 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 100,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMBK traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $20.91. 40,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,831. The firm has a market cap of $318.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmartFinancial (SMBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.