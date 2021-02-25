Smartlands Network (SLT) Trading 108.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 21% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Smartlands Network token can now be bought for about $2.59 or 0.00005203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartlands Network has a market capitalization of $13.20 million and $652,968.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded up 108.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00054809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.49 or 0.00743182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00030525 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00036436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00061456 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00041726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Smartlands Network Token Profile

Smartlands Network (CRYPTO:SLT) is a token. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao. The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network.

