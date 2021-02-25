Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,423

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,563 ($20.42) to GBX 1,423 ($18.59) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,875 ($24.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,005 ($26.20) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,781 ($23.27).

LON SN opened at GBX 1,434 ($18.74) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,569.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,537.10. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of GBX 1,055.01 ($13.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,980.50 ($25.88). The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21. The company has a market cap of £12.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.60.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

