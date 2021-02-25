Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s (SOI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.50. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.22.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $547.15 million, a P/E ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 2.14. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $12.71.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 250.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 549.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 448.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 50.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.