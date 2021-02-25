Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.95

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 12842779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLDB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Solid Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $484.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $65,777.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 21,088 shares of company stock valued at $129,480 over the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

