Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Sonic Automotive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

NYSE:SAH opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average is $41.80. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $49.21.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 10,854.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 50,366 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 358.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 14,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

