Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) Announces $0.36 Interim Dividend

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$26.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.75.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.