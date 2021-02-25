South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

SJI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJI. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 103.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $32.30. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 108.04%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

