South32 Limited (S32.L) (LON:S32) Reaches New 52-Week High at $157.92

South32 Limited (S32.L) (LON:S32)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 157.92 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 157.10 ($2.05), with a volume of 99421 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.46 ($2.02).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 148.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 131.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of £7.65 billion and a PE ratio of -69.13.

Get South32 Limited (S32.L) alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This is a positive change from South32 Limited (S32.L)’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. South32 Limited (S32.L)’s payout ratio is -1.69%.

About South32 Limited (S32.L) (LON:S32)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Limited (S32.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 Limited (S32.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.