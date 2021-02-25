Southern Gold Limited (ASX:SAU) Insider Acquires A$16,320.00 in Stock

Southern Gold Limited (ASX:SAU) insider Simon Mitchell bought 170,000 shares of Southern Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,320.00 ($11,657.14).

The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.12.

Southern Gold Company Profile

Southern Gold Limited engages in the exploration and production of gold deposits in South Korea. The company also explores for silver and other mineral deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beopseongpo gold project, Aphae gold project, Deokon gold-silver project, Weolyu gold-silver project, and Neungju gold project located in South Korea.

