S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,317,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.54.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $331.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.44. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

