SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Altavista Wealth Management Inc.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 286,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Wealthsimple US Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,090,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 141,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,508,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,570,000 after acquiring an additional 148,616 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLDM traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $17.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,352. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $20.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76.

