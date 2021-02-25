SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) Trading 0.6% Higher

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) shares traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.20 and last traded at $39.19. 9,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 17,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.97.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,642,000 after acquiring an additional 57,431 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 1,071.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 287,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 262,693 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

