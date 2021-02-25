SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Trading Down 5.9%

SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)’s share price fell 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.23 and last traded at $37.40. 6,637,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 4,222,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.75.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.20.

Get SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 666.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XME)

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.