Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spectris Plc manufactures, develops and supplies industrial automation equipment. The company comprises Materials Analysis segment, Test & Measurement segment, In-Line Instrumentation segment and Industrial Controls segment. The Materials Analysis segment provides products to determine structure, composition, quantity and quality of particles and materials. The Test and Measurement segment supplies test, measurement and analysis equipment and software for product design, manufacturing control and environmental monitoring systems. The In-line Instrumentation segment provides process analytical measurement, asset monitoring and on-line controls for both primary processing and the converting industries. The Industrial Controls segment provides products and solutions which monitor, control, inform, track and trace during the production process. Spectris Plc is headquartered in Egham, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of SEPJY stock opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. Spectris has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83.

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

